Live Tonight at 7pm EST on X Spaces

I’m joining Kris Eriksen, Ted Kuntz, and John Graff for a conversation on the National Citizens Inquiry.

Over the past several years, thousands of Canadians have contributed to the NCI by sharing powerful testimony, presenting evidence, and asking difficult questions about issues that have deeply affected our country. While the hearings themselves are vital, the conversations they inspire are just as important.

This livestream is an open forum where listeners can ask questions, share perspectives, and even request the microphone to participate directly.

Join the Conversation

What I Shared at the National Citizens Inquiry — and Why It Matters Now

During my second appearance before the National Citizens Inquiry in March 2025, I stepped back to examine the broader implications of the COVID response. Drawing on more than 25 years of experience in emergency and trauma medicine, I addressed informed consent, medical coercion, the responsibilities of physicians, and the dangers when institutions suppress open scientific debate.

Today, I’ll be reflecting on those themes, sharing my experience from the NCI, and answering your questions.

Looking Ahead to the Alberta Hearings

Our discussion will also explore the National Citizens Inquiry’s upcoming hearings on agriculture, food security & more. Food security affects every Canadian. The future of family farms, agricultural regulation, livestock disease response, biosecurity, supply management, food affordability, and the resilience of rural communities are issues that deserve careful public examination grounded in evidence and firsthand experience.

Over three days, Commissioners will hear testimony from farmers, ranchers, researchers, veterinarians, food producers, policy experts, and Canadians whose lives and livelihoods have been affected by decisions impacting Canada’s food system. These hearings will continue building an independent public record while inviting Canadians to participate by sharing their expertise, research, and personal experiences.

Join us Live

You are invited to watch this live discussion, ask questions, and share your perspective:

🎙️ Live on X Spaces: NIGHTCALL

📅 Thursday, July 16, 2026

🕓 4:00 PM PST | 7:00 PM EST

We hope to see you all there. Please click the reminder at the following link so you don’t miss it.

Join the Conversation