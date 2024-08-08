Sandy Glaze is a diligent activist in the Waterloo region of Ontario. Municipal governments are as heavily infected as provincial and federal governments with agents and useful idiots of destructive foreign agendas, such as those promoted by the WHO, UN, and WEF. Judging these incestuously connected trees by their fruits makes it clear that these organizations are hostile foreign entities. That means stopping them is a matter of defensive action and response to war.

Many abuses take place at the municipal level. Global parasitic agendas involve municipal actors and regularly involve secretly making agenda advances at the municipal level. Considering this, along with our desire to decentralize governance and restore local and organic organization, it is clear that there is great value in the insights, skills, and wisdom necessary for operating as an agent of truth and freedom at the local and municipal level.

I have had the pleasure of interacting with Sandy Glaze over the past few years. She is a valued member of Canada’s truth and freedom movement. I have deeply enjoyed her knowledge of how to research and uncover corruption and globalist agendas as they are being advanced by operatives in municipal governments and other local agencies like school boards. I appreciate her research, analysis, and intuition. I deeply enjoy Sandy’s ability to state the intelligent truth in plain English, maintain common sense, “call a spade a spade,” and sometimes make us laugh as she exposes the absurd.

I wanted to share Sandy’s gifts with you, so I reached out to her, and we arranged to discuss various subjects. These include the sexualization and gender confusion of children, including the role of unions in that; 15-minute cities and the recognizable planning patterns; Trudeau’s passing of The Emergencies Measures Act and how that goes beyond violating protestors to advancing a parasitic global agenda; and Sandy’s 30,000-foot view of the logistics and military precision of the evil afoot, as well as strategies and tactics to stop it.

I hope you enjoy this conversation with Sandy Glaze and visit this post many times to explore the library of resources for local action that we can all take to stop global parasitic agendas at the local level.

Addendum: Solutions: Grassroots Action: Not Rocket Science

You can help!

Join us at the forefront of Health and Justice in Canada. Subscribe now to stay informed about the latest developments, and receive life-saving information to inform and protect your family and community. To support our ongoing efforts, consider contributing with a paid subscription.

Additional Materials from Sandy Glaze:

Sandy Glaze bio

Sandy Glaze was born in Ontario, Canada where she currently resides. She enjoyed an extensive career in the field of personal finance where she learned about the trials and tribulations that men and women experienced in an increasingly hostile fiscal environment. She later transitioned into the field of Life Coaching to be of assistance in helping others achieve their goals and dreams and overcome the obstacles they were facing.

She is a certified Strategic Intervention and Advanced Relationship Coach and she has created her own unique platform to share her work and perspective. She offers self-help programs, e-courses and individual coaching sessions and has her own podcast program.

In her spare time, Sandy is an avid researcher on many of the socio-economic aspects that people are facing today. As more people awaken to the knowledge that something is terribly amiss, she believes by working together we can right the world we all share.

Sandy has brought much attention to light regarding safeguarding children from sexualization in Canada and has appeared as a guest on various international talk shows to bring more light to the plight facing children in western society.

Sandy is an accomplished speaker, author and coach. She is the published author of Ending Global Loneliness; Finding Purpose, Love and Dynamic Relationships. Other works by Sandy are "The Oath to do No Harm" (guide for all people working with children) and "Source Guide for Parents Who Want to Safeguard Their Children from Sexualization."

These items are available on her website under 'Resources'