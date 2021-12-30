Across Canada, the Mama Bears Project helps informed parents protect their children, and support their education and social health. This help is very much needed in the context of the current covid crimes and human rights violations that Canadian families are enduring and resisting.

At the Mama Bears Project, you will find:

Truth about covid, kids, and the injections.

Tools to help protect children against forced injections and other current abuses within the public school system.

Resources for alternative schooling, and social events for children.

and a great opportunity for passionate caring people to join and help suffering and endangered children across Canada.

Kids have zero statistical risk of serious death or disease with Covid, but the injections being criminally coerced into them are a different story.

Parents, volunteers, and donors are all encouraged to check out and join the Mama Bears Project.

