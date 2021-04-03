Masks Cause Harm
Occupational Respirator Expert Proves Masks Cause Harm - Video by Chris Schaefer, with an introduction by Dr. Trozzi
We hope you found the above video by Chris Schaefer enlightening. He clearly demonstrates how the current mask ill-practice is hazardous to the mindfulness and health of the people. Why then are such poor, dangerous, and ineffective practices being mandated by world governments and corporate bodies?
Links for Further Due Diligence
Raw Chris Chaefer Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ie10zluGYAUM/
Here are some other recommended mask facts revealing videos and articles: https://www.rebelnews.com/non_medical_face_coverings_dont_protect_from_covid19_ppe_instructor_chris_schaefer_speaks_out
‘Mask mouth’ is a seriously stinky side effect of wearing masks:
https://nypost.com/2020/08/05/mask-mouth-is-a-seriously-stinky-side-effect-of-wearing-masks/
Mask mouth causes gum disease, which increases coronavirus death risk by 900%: https://www.afinalwarning.com/501412.html
Real life study: Masked schoolchildren are harmed physically, psychologically, behaviorally and suffer from 24 distinct health issues: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-11-masked-schoolchildren-are-harmed-physically-psychologically-behaviorally.html