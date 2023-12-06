How do we counter and end the era of lies and deception? We speak the truth; we are genuine. We do not filter or silence ourselves to please the WEF and their goblins in politics, business, and dinosaur media. Here are two short recent presentations that I think you will enjoy:

speaking at the Romanian Parliament, and Tucker Carlson speaking at the Global Success Conference in Las Vegas.

Mattias Desmet. The Power and Importance of Sincere Speech

2023-11-19 The Romanian Parliament

“We have to change from a society that is based on the organizing principle of propaganda to a society that is based on the organizing principle of sincerity.”

Click here for more from ICS 4. Click here to follow Mattias Desmet

Tucker Carlson on the importance of truth

2023-11-21 The Global Success Conference, Las Vegas

“The only way to stay alive and fully human at a moment like this is to resolve that you are going to tell the truth in any and all circumstances.“

More Tucker Carlson: Website, Twitter/X