Humanity is at a crossroads. Public trust in medical institutions has been shaken by a combination of coercive policies, conflicting data, and a growing recognition of natural immunity’s power. Vaccines are rightfully being scrutinized for their long-term consequences, lack of safety testing and unknown real efficacy.

This discussion reveals the truth about Measles, the enduring value of natural immunity, and the broader implications of centralized health policies that undermine bodily autonomy and health freedom.

This video is part of the World Council for Health’s Better Way Today show from March 17, 2025. You can join the WCH Better Way Today every second Monday at 2 PM EST (7 PM UK) here: WCH Newsroom

Fear and Control: Understanding the Measles Panic

The discussion around measles, particularly concerning its link with vaccination, reveals a complex interplay of politics, fear, and health. In nations like Germany, voicing skepticism about the MMR vaccines can lead to criminal charges, showcasing the authoritarian nature of the discourse surrounding vaccination. This societal pressure raises questions about freedom of speech and the extent to which information is suppressed to protect specific narratives. Recent cases of measles in West Texas have been blamed on declining vaccination rates. However, some reports suggest that the statistics may be exaggerated to induce fear and bolster vaccination campaigns. This contradiction forms the basis of a broader discussion on measles, natural immunity, and the role of vaccination.

What Is Measles? Understanding The Disease

Measles is a virus that spreads through respiratory droplets. Symptoms generally appear after a 10 to 12-day incubation period, starting with mild fever, coughing, and runny nose. The disease can progress to more severe symptoms, including high fever and the characteristic rash that begins on the face and spreads downward. While the rash marks the beginning of an infectious period, the virus's mortality rate has historically been very low, particularly in well-nourished and healthy populations. Measles, as a childhood disease, often results in lifelong immunity upon recovery. Notably, research indicates that 98% of the reduction in measles mortality occurred before the introduction of vaccines due to improvements in sanitation, hygiene, and nutrition.

The Flaws of The MMR Vaccine

The MMR vaccine, intended to protect against measles, mumps, and rubella, has been questioned for its effectiveness and safety. Independent studies suggest that the immunity provided by the vaccine is partial and wanes over time, with immunity diminishing by approximately 10% per year. Research has also shown that highly vaccinated populations continue to experience outbreaks, suggesting a fundamental flaw in the concept of vaccine-induced immunity. The measles portion of the MMR vaccine itself is thought to have shifted the age distribution of at-risk individuals, making both the young and the elderly more susceptible to severe outcomes. The declining natural immunity due to mass vaccination is further exacerbated by the inability of vaccinated mothers to confer passive immunity to their children.

Natural Immunity vs. Vaccination

A strong distinction exists between natural immunity and vaccine-induced immunity. Natural infection with measles provides lifelong protection against the virus. In contrast, vaccine-induced immunity requires repeated injections, weakening over time. Studies indicate that having childhood illnesses like measles may reduce the likelihood of developing severe conditions later in life, such as ovarian cancer, glioma, and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Instead of focusing on vaccines, boosting natural immunity through proper nutrition, exercise, and lifestyle habits appears to be a safer and more effective approach.

Concerns About COVID-19 "Vaccines" And Immune Suppression

The effects of the COVID-19 "vaccine" on the immune system have raised significant concerns. Clinical observations have reported that recipients of the COVID-19 "vaccine" exhibit weakened immune systems, particularly in CD4 and CD8 cell counts, which are essential for combating infections like measles. This weakened state increases susceptibility to severe diseases, including those that would ordinarily be benign, like measles.

Effective Alternatives to Vaccination

Several natural and alternative approaches present themselves as viable treatments and prophylactic measures against measles. Homeopathy, herbal remedies, proper nutrition, and immune-strengthening practices are all tried and tested strategies. Additionally, the role of Vitamin A, found in foods such as sweet potatoes, spinach, and liver, is highlighted for its protective benefits against severe measles complications.

The Bigger Picture: Health Freedoms and Bodily Autonomy

The growing trend of compulsory vaccination programs aimed at both children and adults is concerning. Health should be individualized and guided by principles of "first, do no harm." Instead of imposing blanket policies on populations, health decisions should be made between the patient and their trusted healthcare provider. The broader agenda of the pharmaceutical industry to introduce hundreds of vaccines for various conditions is an unrealistic and harmful endeavor.

The emerging movement toward natural health, individualized care, and resistance against coercive medical interventions continues to gain traction. As society increasingly questions the narrative surrounding vaccines, more people are advocating for natural immunity, proper nutrition, and the fundamental right to choose their medical treatments. True health arises from a strong immune system, rather than from needles and mandates.

Together, we can build a healthier, freer world—one informed choice at a time.

