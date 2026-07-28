Part 2 of 2 — In this continuation of the interview with Dr. Pierre Kory, we explore the science, history, and practical applications of chlorine dioxide in greater depth.



We discuss oxidative therapies, reported clinical uses, dosing protocols, and the barriers facing inexpensive, non-patentable treatments. The discussion addresses the future of independent medical research, the importance of open scientific inquiry, and how individuals can help rebuild a more patient-centered approach to medicine.

Congratulations to Pierre and Lisa Kory for the arrival of their baby Lazlo!

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About Dr. Pierre Kory

Dr. Pierre Kory is a distinguished critical care physician, medical educator, and pioneer in critical care ultrasonography whose work has helped shape modern intensive care medicine. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he became an internationally recognized advocate for early treatment protocols and medical freedom, testifying before the U.S. Senate and co-founding the FLCCC Alliance. Today, he continues researching complex chronic illness while treating patients through Leading Edge Clinic and investigating emerging therapies, including those explored in his newest book, The War on Chlorine Dioxide.

Oxidative therapies have a long and difficult history, with researchers and clinicians facing professional sanctions, legal consequences, and, in some historical accounts, even violent retribution.

Chlorine dioxide is a powerful broad-spectrum antimicrobial that targets pathogens while preserving beneficial microbes and healthy tissues through its unique oxidative properties.

Historical examples from Russia and Africa highlight showed applications of chlorine dioxide for infectious diseases, but also introduced deep social, political, and humanitarian challenges surrounding its wider adoption.

Practical protocols for home use include oral administration, therapeutic baths, gradual dose titration, and carefully individualized dosing based on tolerance and clinical response.

Intravenous vitamin C and other inexpensive therapies continue to face strong barriers to adoption despite clinical experience supporting their use in critical illness.

Expanding access to chlorine dioxide depends on clear education, open scientific dialogue, independent research, and trusted clinicians willing to share their experience outside now-ilegitimate institutions.

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