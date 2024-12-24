Christmas is a time to celebrate peace, love, justice and forgiveness—the values at the heart of Jesus’s teachings. His life serves as a timeless inspiration, calling us to rise above challenges, extend compassion, and pursue justice in a world marred by conflict and division.

Today, as we confront profound struggles and witness great evils entrenched in positions of power, we are reminded that unity, truth, and integrity are our guiding lights. With these, love can—and ultimately will—prevail. On this Christmas Eve, let us gather with renewed hope and a shared commitment to steward this world with greater care and purpose, leaving it better for generations to come. May the seeds we plant today grow into a future of abundance, freedom, fairness, and safety for humanity—even if we never rest in the shade of the trees we nurture today.