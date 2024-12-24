Merry Christmas
May we embrace His teachings and, together, hold the flame of hope, unity, love, and peace for generations to come.
Christmas is a time to celebrate peace, love, justice and forgiveness—the values at the heart of Jesus’s teachings. His life serves as a timeless inspiration, calling us to rise above challenges, extend compassion, and pursue justice in a world marred by conflict and division.
Today, as we confront profound struggles and witness great evils entrenched in positions of power, we are reminded that unity, truth, and integrity are our guiding lights. With these, love can—and ultimately will—prevail. On this Christmas Eve, let us gather with renewed hope and a shared commitment to steward this world with greater care and purpose, leaving it better for generations to come. May the seeds we plant today grow into a future of abundance, freedom, fairness, and safety for humanity—even if we never rest in the shade of the trees we nurture today.
Merry Christmas Dr. Mark Trozzi,
Thank you for this most beautiful message which is so right on.
It warms my heart when I hear Doctor’s believe! Your words so poignant and inspiring going forward as we all do this together.
Bless You and Your Family,
Jan
God bless you Mark as your illuminating soul touches us all!