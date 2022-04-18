Two of the most dangerous and vicious organizations in the world are the World Economic Forum and the World Health Organization. These are the central perpetrators of the grotesque covid-crimes-against-humanity. In quiet back room deals, they maneuver into positions of power, from which they violate us all. The WEF and WHO must be placed under the spotlight, and fought with everything we have. Here Canadian Constitutional Lawyer and Dr Trozzi expose their destructive history, their current power grab, plus strategies to stop them.

Original Video