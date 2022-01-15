We have thanked great comedians more than once, for helping us stay sane and get through these times and fight the tyranny. Here is an uplifting 4 minute music video, from Canadian Matt Brevner. Thanks and blessings to you, Matt Brevner:

Original Video

Like his music, Matt Brevner, is sophisticated and deeply engaged in contributing to Canadian society. For instance, here is some of his video journalism: https://rumble.com/vrdju9-from-unjust-vaccine-mandates-to-the-campaign-trail-matt-brevner-recaps-his-.html