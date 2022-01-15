“More of Us” Beautiful Song About Our Situation
Matt Brevner is sophisticated and contributing deeply to Canadian society. His Beautiful Song speaks to truth and solidarity amidst the scamdemic and abuse.
We have thanked great comedians more than once, for helping us stay sane and get through these times and fight the tyranny. Here is an uplifting 4 minute music video, from Canadian Matt Brevner. Thanks and blessings to you, Matt Brevner:
Like his music, Matt Brevner, is sophisticated and deeply engaged in contributing to Canadian society. For instance, here is some of his video journalism: https://rumble.com/vrdju9-from-unjust-vaccine-mandates-to-the-campaign-trail-matt-brevner-recaps-his-.html