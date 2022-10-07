Movement, Transformation & War | Glen Jung, Verkerk & Trozzi
A 18 minute interview between Drs Mark Trozzi and Rob Verkerk, that you will likely find worth while. They discuss the need for us to learn how much control Big Pharma has and more.
From September 15th through 20th Canada’s real journalist Glen Jung of Bright Light News interviewed covid truth and freedom leaders from around the world. This was at the Better Way Media Conference, Science Conference, Vienna street rally, and Strategy Meetings organized by We Show Our Faces Austria and co-hosted by the World Council for Health.
Glen interviewed one of my favorite scientists Dr Rob Verkerk and myself together. We had a concise, accurate and important conversation.
Here is a description of this interview from Glen and Bright Light News:
Vienna, Austria] “A movement or transformation.” “A war.” Though Drs. Rob Verkerk, PhD, and Mark Trozzi, MD, frame the greatest, modern-day challenge to our freedoms and medical autonomy differently; each has dedicated their lives to increasing the urgent need for global awareness of Big Pharma control over medicine and public health policies as well as the global “vaccine” campaign to help educate the scientific/medical community and greater global citizenry at large to change the tide for humanity.
Join Dr. Verkerk, founder of the Alliance for Natural Health International (ANH), and Dr. Trozzi (drtrozzi.news), as each gives their take on the problem and better way forward.
~ Glen Jung, Bright Light News