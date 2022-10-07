From September 15th through 20th Canada’s real journalist Glen Jung of Bright Light News interviewed covid truth and freedom leaders from around the world. This was at the Better Way Media Conference, Science Conference, Vienna street rally, and Strategy Meetings organized by We Show Our Faces Austria and co-hosted by the World Council for Health.

Glen interviewed one of my favorite scientists Dr Rob Verkerk and myself together. We had a concise, accurate and important conversation.

Here is a description of this interview from Glen and Bright Light News: