I spent years of my life practicing trauma medicine, a field where the old saying, “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” rings very true. War is an extreme source of trauma—physically, spiritually, socially, and economically.

As my friend Dr. Robert Malone has explained in detail, we are living in the era of fifth-generation warfare. Much of today’s aggression on Earth takes subtle forms: psychological and propaganda operations, data gathering, subliminal thought manipulation, gain-of-function virology, coerced toxic “vaccines,” abused states of emergency, and the infiltration of our governments and institutions.

However, we still experience more traditional forms of warfare: false flag operations, divide-and-conquer propaganda, and, ultimately, guns, tanks, and bombs. The visibly gruesome destruction and mutilation of human life continues to haunt humanity.

The global parasite class are devout and successful practitioners of conquering us by dividing us. Our success and future depend on our refusal to be divided, seeing through their lies, and targeting the parasite class instead of each other. These parasites are a few thousand arch-criminals, the true enemies of mankind. They come in all colors and fake all forms of religion and patriotism.

When my dear friend and ally Shabnam Palesa Mohamed asked me to join her on a mission to Wage Peace, I had to say “yes.” Here is the first episode of Wage Peace in three parts, featuring respected Holocaust survivor, author, activist, and filmmaker Vera Sharav. Together, we address the most charged and violent situation on Earth today.

WAGE PEACE with Shabnam Palesa Mohamed, Vera Sharav, and Dr Mark Trozzi

Part One: Globalist Genocide .

When asked “Why are you anti-war?” Holocaust survivor, author, human rights activist, and film-maker Vera Sharav explains, “Because war is anti-human. Palestine is a globalist genocide."

Part Two: Zionism is not Judaism.

"If they annihilate the Palestinians, it's open season on any group standing in their way."

"If the anti-war and the health freedom movement joined forces, we would be unstoppable."

Part Three: Don't Comply with Injustice !

"Obedience is the source of their power. Do not comply."

"They tried to shut us up, but the tide is moving in our direction."

"We will continue to break bread together, they will not divide us."

In this last part, we discuss: recognizing the enemy; a geopolitical trap for Jews; Jewish people used as human shields; the violence of censorship and 'news'; Operation Paperclip; Nuremberg; COVID-19 viewed as a military operation; recent GMO polio viruses in Palestine; how we can #WagePeace as humanity; and more.

Related Material

Please help support this and other important work by Shabnam Palesa Mohamed. You can donate via PayPal to ShabnamPalesaMohamed or email PeoplePower1@proton.me for bank details.

Follow or subscribe to Shabnam Palesa Mohamed on X, Substack, and Rumble.

Follow Vera Sharav on X and visit The Alliance for Human Research Protection.

Vera Sharav's new documentary, From Tyranny to Awakening, features brave, respected visionaries and healers who share wisdom on the essence of human life and offer a path forward in overcoming global challenges. The film explores deliberately suppressed spiritual dimensions, empowering viewers to regain their courage instead of living in fear. Watch it for free here.