National Citizens Inquiry Victim Testimonies Collection
The entire collection of testimonies given by jab victims to the National Citizen's Inquiry. If there wasn't enough evidence that these "vaccines" were causing harm, now there definitely is.
Table of Contents
Evelyne Therrien Shares Her Experience With Vaccine Injury | Quebec City Day Two | NCI
Marylaine Describes The Inhumane Measures During The Loss Of Her Husband | Quebec City Day Two | NCI
Lynette Tremblay shares her heart-wrenching experience during lockdowns | Quebec City Day Two | NCI
Carole Avoine Shares Her Vaccine Injury Story | Quebec City Day Two | NCI
Josée Belleville: Victim of Vaccine Mandates and Discrimination in the Military | Quebec City Day One | NCI
Caroline Foucalt Shares Her Vaccine Injury Story | Quebec City Day One | NCI
Mélissa Sansfaçon Shares Her Vaccine Injury Story: Extreme sensitivity and pain on right side of body | Quebec City Day One | NCI
Pharmacist Camille Mitchell's Testimony on Vaccine Mandates in Healthcare | Vancouver Day Three | NCI
Shaun Mulldoon's Experience with Severe Vaccine Injury | Vancouver Day 3 | NCI
Coastguard Rescue Specialist Paul Hollyoak: A Coast Guard Rescue Specialist's Vaccine Injury | Vancouver Day 3 | NCI
Wayne Llewellyn's Struggle Against Vaccine Mandates | Vancouver Day 3 | NCI
Zoran Boskovic Experience of Losing Job due to Vaccine Mandate | Vancouver Day 3 | NCI
Kristen Ditzel Gives Testimony On Her Vaccine Adverse Event | Vancouver Day Three | NCI
Patricia Leidl Shares Her Severe Vaccine Injury | Vancouver Day 3 | NCI
Veteran Nurse Lisa Bernard's testimony on vaccine injury and the impact of lockdowns on patient care and mental health | Vancouver Day 2 | NCI
James Jones The Tragic Consequences of Vaccine Mandate and Workplace Bullying | Vancouver Day 2 | NCI
Caroline Hennig's Emotional Testimony on the Devastating Impact of Lockdowns on Her Father's Cancer Battle | Vancouver Day 2 | NCI
Serena Steven: A Nurse's Testimony on Vaccine-Related Injuries | Vancouver Day 1 | NCI
BC Public Service Employee Phillip Davidson's Testimony on Job Loss Due to Vaccine Mandate | Vancouver Day 1 | NCI
Vanessa Rocchio's Testimony on COVID-19 Vaccine Injury and Cardiac Damage | Vancouver Day 1 | NCI
Jennifer Curry's Severe Vaccine Injury | Red Deer Day Three | NCI
Job Loss and Medical History: Darcy Hasch's Testimony on Vaccine Hesitancy and Employment | Red Deer Day 3 | NCI
Suzanne Brauti's Story of Job Loss Due to Denied Religious Exemption Request | Red Deer Day 3 | NCI
Grace Neustaedter Early Retirement: A Nurse's Testimony on Vaccine Pressure in the Workplace | Red Deer Day 3 | NCI
Judy Soroka's Struggle with Vaccine Mandate and Medical Treatment | Day 1 Red Deer | NCI
The Devastating Impact of Lockdowns: Tracy's Story | Red Deer Day 1 | National citizens Inquiry
Tami Desrosiers financial and medical hardships from covid injection
Kirk Desrosiers injection injury extreme blood clotting in lungs
Teacher Katrina Burns describes disastrous effects on children
Janessa Blaulvelt on hostile public attitude towards uninjected
Bliss Behar dropped out of school to avoid hatred towards uninjected
Peter Van Caulert shares regrets after denied access to dying mother
Darrell Shelley denied chance to say goodbye to his dying mother
Artur Anselm young father suffers myocarditis from the injection
Jennifer discusses the social devastation on her family and child
Harold explains the strain of covid restrictions on his family