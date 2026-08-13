I recently joined Talk Truth to discuss the growing body of research into unusual blood clot structures associated with COVID-19 injections, what these findings may reveal about immune dysfunction and chronic illness, and the broader consequences of the COVID response. The conversation also explored the collapse of public trust in mainstream medicine and the options still available for those seeking care.

If our work resonates with you and you value independent medical investigation, informed consent, and health sovereignty, please consider supporting our ongoing work at DrTrozzi.news.

Make a Donation

About Talk Truth

Talk Truth is a nationally broadcast Canadian television program hosted by Allan and Corri Hunsperger. They hold conversations rooted in faith and biblical values, featuring voices that challenge prevailing narratives and encourage critical thinking. Aired Monday through Friday on Daystar Canada.

Follow Talk Truth on X @GoTalkTruth

Novel white fibrous vascular casts began appearing following the rollout of COVID-19 injections and differ significantly from any previously recognized form of blood clot.

Three complementary laboratory studies found these casts possess unique physical characteristics, microscopic features, elemental composition, and protein structures distinct from conventional thrombi.

The casts are composed of abnormal fibrin structures that become unusually dense, continue to grow rather than naturally break down, and may not respond to conventional clot-dissolving treatments.

Immune dysfunction triggered by COVID-19 injections is a key driver of the abnormal clotting process, with immune-mediated thrombosis playing a central role.

Public trust in mainstream medicine has been profoundly damaged by the COVID-19 response, leading many patients to seek physicians they believe remained scientifically and ethically independent.

Building new healthcare systems outside existing medical institutions is essential to provide ethical, evidence-based care for patients whose conditions are not being adequately recognized or treated.

Additional Resources