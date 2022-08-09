One accurate hard hitting minute with Samantha Marika

The perpetrators of the covid crimes against humanity think that we have the memory of goldfish. They are counting on it. They lie repeatedly and deny the things that they have said and done. Here is one intense minute from a very smart young woman, Samantha Marika. Samantha speaks from a USA perspective, but we have these covid criminals in all of our countries. They are overdue to meet justice; and we are overdue to be rid of them and build a better future.

