Introduction

In this interview, I join Nico Hagan to explain how “pandemic”-era narratives, medical decision-making, and institutional structures converged to shape both public perception and clinical practice. We explore the mechanisms used to drive compliance, the disconnect between official messaging and observed outcomes, and the pressures placed on practitioners within centralized systems. The discussion also addresses shifts in medical authority, the erosion of informed consent, and the role of data and regulation in reinforcing dominant narratives.

About Nico Lagan

Nico Lagan is a Canadian media host and commentator who leads two shows, The Political Orphans and Unwoken. His work is grounded in a Christian perspective, emphasizing values such as personal accountability, limited government, free speech, and individual rights. Through The Political Orphans, co-hosted with Liberal Rob Ambrose, he aims to bring together differing political viewpoints in a civil, solution-oriented format—positioning the show as a forum where left and right can engage constructively.

Visit NicoLagan.com

Follow Nico Lagan on Instagram

Follow Nico Lagan on X at @RealNicoLagan

This Interview is rich with insights, but we know time is limited. Below is a concise summary highlighting the key takeaways from our discussion for your convenience.