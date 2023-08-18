Abusive medical regulators. Corrupt governments. Criminal toxic covid injections and how to detoxify. Organ transplants denied to "unvaxxed". 2020 cult psychology invasion of medicine. Challenges, threats, solutions and justice ahead.

Here is a great interview with a dedicated Canadian freedom fighter. We covered a lot of important ground.

Source

Thrive With Tish Episode 103-On the Frontlines of Canada's fight for medical justice.

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with Dr. Mark Trozzi (drmarktrozzi.org) who has been on the frontlines of the battle to end the medical insanity happening in Canada and around the world. We discuss his experience during the Covid launch, his persecution by the CPSO for treating patients with known therapeutics, and the many government health policy tragedies that have occurred as a result of the censorship of truth. We review the hard data on the mandated injections and go over strategies to detox and remove spike proteins from the body and discuss ways to fight the WHO power grab and help regain global health sovereignty.

PATRICIA (TISH) CONLIN is a Registered Holistic Nutritionist, Black Belt Martial Artist, Certified Emotional Intelligence Trainer and Energy Health Practitioner. She published her first book — ABCs of Food: Boost Your Energy, Confidence and Success with the Power of Nutrition — in 2015. She is an international speaker on health, resilience and success. She is President of international talent solutions firm Global Consulting Group, that helps companies build thriving teams and offers corporate training and soft skills mastery programs. Conlin is a mother and active member of her community. In addition to her business, she runs a local holistic health practice and teaches others about how to become more self-reliant and resilient with her Thrive Workshops. She ran in the 2021 Federal Election for PPC and will be running again in the Fall bi-election for Durham. She is an avid outdoor runner, biker, skier and swimmer and loves spending time at her cottage or in her garden.

Tish Conlin on Rumble

Tish’s paperback book on Amazon titled The T-H-R-I-V-E Protocol: Six Steps to Overcome Fear and Create a Life You Love!

