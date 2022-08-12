Source

I am shocked every day that Tedros, Gates, Schwabb, Fauci, Trudeau and other super-creeps are not arrested or stopped somehow. Here’s 35 nauseating seconds of Tedros.

But at least he is honest that the shots kill children:

Contrary to Tedros, the reason Ethiopians aren’t taking the jab is because they are smart; they’ve grown wise to Gates and Tedros from years of being poisoned and abused.

As for Tedros claim that he is protesting the suffering of his fellow Ethiopians, that is a farse. His history in Ethiopia is that of a terrorist and violent communist regime official.

