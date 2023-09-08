Chris Hipkins is the current PM of New Zealand. It replaced Jacinda Ardern. Hipkins just dressed up like a respectable human being and officially declared that “there was no compulsory vaccination” and “people made their own choices” in New Zealand.

Is this silver-spoon-fed creature just lying, or does it not understand that for us humans, providing food and shelter for our children is compulsory?

I enter this short video as one piece of evidence for Hipkins’ well-deserved trial for crimes against humanity.

Source

Hipkins and Ardern’s New Zealand Labour Party have carried out a reign of terror, with extreme coercion of covid-19 injections and severe violations of human rights since the launch of covid.

Another silver-spoon-fed narcissist tool of the global covid agenda:

Source

Yet another:

Source

Also check out our video and article from April 16, 2021, “Doctors, Nurses, Ethics and Law.” Ethical and financial conflicts faced by doctors, nurses, and other health care professionals in the context of what many consider to be the “Criminal Covid Enterprise”.

