CPSO HQ, 80 College Street, Toronto

Canadians, prepare to protest the Colleges of Physicians and Surgeons starting in Toronto on Friday June 24th from 1 – 4 PM in Toronto, at 80 College Street.

Please come join Ontario’s defense. We stand against the obstruction of safe covid treatment, the coercing of dangerous injections, the muzzling of doctors, and the persecution of doctors who followed their oaths and the law, and protected people while refusing to participate in the violence of the criminal covid enterprise.

Please gather friends and join this protest and gathering.

Violated Patient Rights

We believe that the CPSO (One, Two, Three) has been at the heart of violating patient rights in Ontario. These rights include to:

Receive safe and proper care.

Give or refuse consent for any procedure, and for any reason.

Have a medical professional clearly explain health problems and treatments to you.

Participate in health care decisions.

Ask questions and express concerns.

Dr Patrick Phillips: The War Against Medical Tyranny in Ontario

Source