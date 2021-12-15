On November 9 The Canadian Medical Association Journal published this article: SARS-CoV-2 vaccination should be required to practice medicine in Canada, CMAJ, Nov 9, 2021. It was written by Drs Andreas Laupacis and Dr Andrew McRae. On November 16th, 2021, I emailed this letter to Drs Laupacis and McRae. They have still not responded, so I am sharing it now as an open letter:

From Dr Mark Trozzi MD on November 16, 2021.

Dear Drs Laupacis and McRae.

I received a surprising article written in the CMAJ, titled: SARS-CoV-2 vaccination should be required to practise medicine in Canada, CMAJ, Nov 9, 2021

It claims that the experimental covid biologics are safe and effective, and that all Canadian doctors should be forcibly injected if they wish to serve the public. It claims that this would protect their patients, though we know that the injections do not stop infection or transmission; that they have many dangers including causing more death in ten months per VAERS than all vaccines combined over the past thirty years combined, and that injected people have higher viral loads. There are many other concerns about the injections and the covid agenda, that have many of us forfeiting our income, and sacrificing our positions, to defend science, public health, and human rights. (i.e. Canadian Drs Hoffe, Christian, Hodkinson, Kilian, Phillips, Melbourne, Malthouse and myself to mention a few).

Here is a great two part article by Dr Rob Verkerk regarding the issues of safety and efficacy of these injections. I pray you will review them:

https://www.anhinternational.org/news/feature-latest-snapshots-of-a-moving-target-of-a-pandemic-part-one/

https://www.anhinternational.org/news/feature-how-safe-are-covid-vaccines-part-two/#user-heading-1

I have dedicated the entire last year of my life to covid research and education. I invite you to look at some of my work on this subject at www.drtrozzi.org or the work of world experts together at www.worldcouncilforhealth.org

There are major scientific, ethical, and legal issues in the current agenda; and I would be most happy for you to have a look at the work of many who have chosen ethical paths, at great cost.

Sincerely,

Mark Trozzi, MD