Optimism, but no delusions. Update from Dr Trozzi
Here is a brief video message assessing our current situation and strategies. There have been some wins, but we must continue to be committed to preventing our freedoms from being eroded.
It is now more than two years since the launch of the covid-crimes-against-humanity, and almost 1 1/2 years since I walked out of Ontario’s corrupted medical industry, said farewell to my income, and committed all my time, energy, and resources to this fight.
I remain completely committed. Here is my brief frank situation update.
I appreciate your time and support.