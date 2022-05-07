Source

I was honored when Dr Sam Dube asked me to give concluding comments to a Fifth Doctor interview which he held recently with three of the World Council For Health leaders: Dr Kat Lindley, Constitutional Lawyer Michael Alexander and myself, regarding stopping the WHO’s fast moving strategies to submit the world to a global dictatorship.

By grace, these twelve minutes are packed with useful info. If this resonates with you, I recommend taking in important insights of my colleagues also, in the full interview here: https://rumble.com/v131m0l-the-5th-doctor-ep.-19-danger-ahead-world-council-for-health-condemns-ominou.html