Perverts sexualize our children in schools with our money
This short video comes from Scotland, but this is just one shocking example of another global agenda that also affects Canada. We must fight and stop this everywhere.
Thanks to my dear friend and ally Dr Tess Lawrie for sharing today’s short video and these comments:
“This is what they teach children from three years upwards in Wales and Scotland. This is blatant sexualisation of children, it inflicts psychological harm on them and makes them more vulnerable to advances by pedophiles. This needs to stop. Immediately.”
