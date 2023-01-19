Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla Confronted by Rebel News
Ezra Levant and Avi Yemeni deserve awards for this. Rebel News prove once again to be one of the few journalistic outlets dedicated to actually getting honest answers on what is going on.
Check out this walking scrum on the path to the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland. Ezra Levant and Avi Yemini of Canada’s Rebel News, encountered and questioned Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer. We rarely see a top tier global predator face real questions from real people. This is good!