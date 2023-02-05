Shabnam Palesa Mohamed is an award-winning activist, journalist, mediation lawyer and arts education advocate. She is the founder CEO of Transformative Health Justice and SA VAERS, an independent adverse events reporting system. Shabnam is the Executive Director of Children’s Health Defense Afric and she co-convened the launch of the African Sovereignty Coalition. Shabnam is a Director of EbMCsquared CiC and serves on the steering committee of the World Council for Health. She is also the Africa lead for Trialsite News.

Mohamed and her team of scientists, lawyers, medical doctors, journalists and activist, are the tip of the spear in their court case to end the bioweapon injections in South Africa. Speaking at General Assembly Meeting #72 of The World Council For Health on January 16, Shabnam Palesa Mohamed provided us with an urgent update on a pioneer court case in South Africa regarding Covid-19 shots.

Source

Shabnam Palesa Mohamed and Advocate Sabelo Sibanda on eNCA "main stream" news in South Africa:

Source

Here is Stop The Shots South Africa’s recent public update notice.

Related Material: