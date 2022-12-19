Source

Brave Doctors Need Your Help!

Drs. Mark Trozzi, Patrick Phillips and Crystal Luchkiw are engaged in a monumental legal battle against the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) to vindicate the right of doctors and patients to freely express their views about government policies concerning Covid-19, and the right of patients to receive medical care based on the principle of informed consent. The latter includes the right to obtain medical exemptions for Covid-19 injections, and the right to receive alternative medications for the prevention and treatment of Covid-19.

Dr. Charles Hoffe is engaged in a similar battle in British Columbia, where he is about to face off with the Discipline Tribunal of the BC College of Physicians and Surgeons.

While our courageous doctors and their lawyer, Michael Alexander, have received financial support in the past from individuals and a funding organization, they have been fighting the Colleges without any financial assistance for the past seven months. Their war chest is now depleted, and the CPSO has suspended the licences of all three Ontario doctors.

The Colleges have unlimited resources, and our doctors do not. They need your support so that they can continue fighting before courts and tribunals to vindicate the fundamental human rights of physicians and patients in Ontario, and throughout the country.

How to help

Would you please consider making a donation by clicking on the following link so that these fundamental rights, guaranteed to everyone under our Charter of Rights and Freedoms, will be recognized and upheld for the benefit of all? With gratitude, we welcome donations in any amount.

Donations will be used to underwrite the legal expenses of Drs. Trozzi, Phillips, Luchkiw and Hoffe.

Click Here to Help

Background

During the past two years, Drs. Mark Trozzi, Patrick Phillips, Crystal Luchkiw and Charles Hoffe have been viciously attacked by their Colleges because they stood up for their basic human rights as guaranteed under our Charter of Rights and Freedoms. They asserted their right to freedom of expression by criticizing public health policies concerning Covid-19, their right to provide medical exemptions for Covid-19 injections based on the principle of informed consent, and their right to prescribe alternative medications for the prevention and treatment of Covid-19, also based on the principle of informed consent.

Their Colleges have responded with endless investigations and prosecutions, which have resulted in suspensions in Ontario. Dr. Phillips’ licence was suspended in 2021; Dr. Luchkiw’s licence in early 2022. And just last week, the College suspended Dr. Trozzi’s licence when Mark returned to practice to assist Dr. Luchkiw’s patients, who have been without medical care for the past 8 months.

Michael Alexander has been defending our valiant doctors in Ontario before the Divisional Court, the College Complaints Committee and the College Discipline Tribunal, and in British Columbia, before the College Discipline Tribunal. He is now seeking leave to take Dr. Luchkiw’s case to the Ontario Court of Appeal.

