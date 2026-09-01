There are very few trustworthy politicians in the world today. This is especially true in Canada, where the old system is corrupt to the core.

COVID was the greatest abuse of Canadians by so-called “government” in our history, and there has still not been accountability or justice for this violation.



We are in a profound crisis.

Who Is Derek Sloan?

From the launch of the COVID operation, Derek Sloan was the single federal Member of Parliament who stood up immediately and courageously. He encouraged open public debate and listened to censored scientists and doctors, as well as those within government directing and defending the official COVID response.

Here is footage of Derek Sloan MP in 2021 insisting on bringing the truth to Canada’s Parliament. He was joined by my dear colleagues Dr. Byram Bridle, Dr. Patrick Phillips, and Dr. Donald Welsh:

Ethical scientists and doctors were persecuted for doing everything they could to defend Canadians from the fraud and abuse of COVID. Derek Sloan was similarly rewarded for his ethical actions by being ejected from the Conservative Party and, ultimately, from our federal government.

The Conservative Party, like all the sitting parties in our Parliament, enthusiastically supported the COVID-19 genetic “vaccine” bioweapons. No sitting federal or provincial party leadership in the entire country has ever acknowledged the errors of the COVID response, or the toxicity and criminality of the forced genetic experimental “vaccines.”

Derek Sloan continues to support doctors, nurses, and scientists who were persecuted for defending their patients, including through his show, Funding the Fight. He has stood behind those who told the truth about treating COVID and the importance of avoiding the injections, while also giving a voice to many of the victims.

A New Opportunity for Ontario: My Endorsement

Derek Sloan is now working to restore the rule of law and human rights in Ontario by heading up a much-needed provincial party: the Ontario Party.

On this rare occasion, therefore, I am strongly endorsing a political movement.

Please consider joining and supporting the Ontario Party. This is a chance to bring real change to the province:

Visit the Ontario Party Website

How You Can Make a Difference This By-Election

There are three Ontario by-elections taking place on September 3, 2026, in Hamilton East—Stoney Creek, Scarborough Southwest, and York—Simcoe.

If you live in one of these ridings, you have a chance to support the Ontario Party at the ballot box. Please gather your tribe, get involved, and vote for the Ontario Party.

The Ontario Party candidates are Heather Curnew in Hamilton East—Stoney Creek, Gerald “Gerry” Auger in York—Simcoe, and Gord Elliott in Scarborough Southwest.

Find Voting Information Here

Additional Material

COVID Science & Solutions: Your Starting Point

The War for Ontario: Updates, Inspiration, and a Call to Action

The Death of Justice: Corrupt Courts and Medical Tyranny

Challenging the CPSO: Heading to the Appeal Court