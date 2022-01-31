Brian Peckford served as Newfoundland’s premier for a decade (1979 to 1989). He is the sole surviving author of the Canadian Charter of Bill of Rights. This is part of our country’s constitution, and a gift of great value , which too few of us have read, let alone studied. We can not exercise and defend our rights without knowing them; this is a hole in our defense that current tyrants have used against us. It is time we study the Charter; and empower ourselves to live the freedoms that Peckford and the other authors enshrined in the highest laws of our land.

Here is the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedom. The Charter is the number one legal defense for your rights and freedoms. Please print it, study it, hang it on the wall, and carry a pocket version. Having the highest law in the land in your pocket can defend you against anyone including police imposing unjustifiable violations of your rights:

Charter of Rights and Freedoms

About the Charter

The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, is a bill of rights entrenched in the Constitution of Canada, forming the first part of the Constitution Act, 1982.

Here are some highlights:

First line of the Charter is “Whereas Canada is founded upon principles that recognize the supremacy of God and the rule of law.” This is the highest law in the land! The supremacy of God, not Trudeau, Ford, and other tyrants. The rule of law applies to everyone.

The charter enshrines our fundamental freedoms of conscience and religion, thought, belief, opinion, expression, press and communications, assembly and association, and our right to vote and elect our governments.

It enshrines our right to move freely in and out of Canada, and within Canada. That includes our right to work in any province.

The charter enshrines our right to life, liberty and security; our protection against abuse within the legal system; our rights of equality; our French and English language rights; and our rights of educational choices and options.

Section 1 of the Charter:

“The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms guarantees the rights and freedoms set out in it subject only to such reasonable limits prescribed by law as can be demonstrably justified in a free and democratic society.”

That means these rights are supreme and can not be violated or superceded by the government without demonstrable justification. No government has demonstrated justification for their unlawful charter violating covid-agenda mandates that oppose our charter rights.

Notice that the charter guarantees these rights and freedoms for each individual; that includes You, me and all Canadians. The rights of the individual are inviolate; they can not be superceded or taken away for supposed interests of society. They are your individual inalienable rights.

The current travel restrictions are among many violations of our Charter rights. We have the right to travel across this country, as well as in and out of it. Trudeau’s federal travel bans are a direct violation of our rights.

Brian Peckford on The Strong and Free Truthcast

Original Video

About the video

Last week, on January 26, 2022 Premier Brian Peckford, along with Canada’s great defenders at the Justice Center For Constitutional Freedom, filed a law suit against the Trudeau government for violating Mr Peckford’s constitutional charter right to freedom of movement in Canada.

We are all in the same boat as Mr Peckford when it comes to Trudeau’s efforts to violate our rights. This case has huge implications for all of us, as well as huge implications regarding many of the other charter rights violations going on across this country since the launch of the covid-19 agenda.

Regarding how we can all help, Peckford points to continued civil disobedience, citizen education, and ongoing participation. By maintaining protests and activism constantly across Canada, we maintain necessary pressure on the political class. Peckford cautions against attempts to change the Charter.

Peckford states:

“No document is perfect, and there will be interpretation, but we have a say in how it is interpreted, and so we must put pressure on the political class, and that includes the judges, to know ,that we know: you are trying to twist and put a round peg in a square hole and we are not going to stand for it. That’s our best chance, through civil disobedience, and citizen education, and ongoing participation.” ~ Brian Peckford

Extra links:

The government may not be helping us, but Strong and Free Canada and the JCCF sure are. Please help share the resources and support these organizations.