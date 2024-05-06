I am very excited to share this with you. Here is my recent conversation with the truly eminent Professor Sucharit Bhakdi. It is loaded with gems involving microbiology, immunology, covid “vaccine” toxicology, history, spirituality, philosophy, current geopolitics, and the especially tragic state of Canada. The great professor is near tears thinking of Canada. This devote Buddhist’s advice regarding what to do with Trudeau, challenges my capacity forgiveness.

Dr Bhakdi’s heroic track record through the covid operation includes facing criminal charges and near imprisonment with courage and faith. I know you will find this broadly enlightening. Enjoy!

About Professor Sucharit Bhakdi

b. 1. November 1946 in Washington D.C., son of Thai Diplomat Luang Dithakar Bhakdi and Saiyude Dithakar Bhakdi, M.D. (b. Gengradomying). Citizen of Thailand.

School education in Cairo, Egypt and Bangkok, Thailand. Arrival in Germany and commencement of medical studies 1964. MD Bonn University 1970. Postdoctoral at Max-Planck Institute for Immunobiology 1972-76 and The Protein Laboratory, Copenhagen University 1976-77. Staff member, Institute of Medical Microbiology, Giessen University 1977 – 90. Associate Professor 1982 – 90. Professor and Chair, Institute of Medical Microbiology and Hygiene, Johannes-Gutenberg University of Mainz 1990 – 2012 (retirement).

Advisor to Centre of Molecular Medicine, Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University Thailand from 1990. Editor-in-Chief, Medical Microbiology and Immunology (founded 1887 by Robert Koch) 1990 – 2012.

Highly cited author of 320 PubMed-listed publications.

Justus-Liebig Award, University of Giessen 1979; Konstanz Medical Award 1980; Award of the German Society for Hygiene and Microbiology 1987; Dr. Sasse Award, University of Berlin 1988; Ludwig-Schunk Award, Giessen University 1989; Robert Koch Award, Clausthal-Zellerfeld 1989; Guy-Lussac Humboldt Award 1991; Gotthard-Schettler Award 1999; German Society of Angiology Award 1999; Aronson Award Berlin 2001; Hauss-Award for Atherosclerosis Research 2005; Rudolf-Schönheimer Medal, German Society for Atherosclerosis Research 2009; Order of Merit of the State Rheinland Palatinate 2005.

Sucharit Bhakdi and his wife Karina Reiss, PhD (Associate Professor of Biology, Kiel University) live with their 5-year old son Jonathan Atsadjan in a countryside village near Kiel. After retirement, he worked in Karina’s team as a guest scientist until the university terminated the host contract in December 2020.

Karina and Sucharit have co-authored 16 scientific publications and 3 books. Best-seller “Corona: False-Alarm?” is available in 10 languages. The numbers of views of the educational videos produced since March 2020 are in the 8-digit range.

More Professor Bhakdi material

Authored books

