Andree
2h

We salute you all for your courage and integrity, for your sacrifices, for talking loud and helping keep us sane through the madness, and we thank you. There are likely too many egos at stakes to let you reintegrate a system that is broken and corrupt anyway. Create a parallel system, with proper medical schools, teachers, licensing bodies and practitioners???That might need to be underground for a while. I don't know the answer but society cannot afford to lose or waste you all. You are the ones to heal and deserve your place in the sun and the podium of society.

ABGirl
2h

I have long been an advocate for natural and alternative health care solutions. I did have a lovely doc, when needed. She unfortunately also fell to the medical overlords’ orders of compliance. Like many, I have zero faith in the “sick care system”. If I had a Dr. Trozzi to consult as an ethical, integrous and trustworthy medical professional I would be all over that opportunity! We need you and all the others who stand for medical integrity and who are well versed in what is right for humanity as opposed to the other option- what is right for the wallet. Thank you for all you have done and continue to do for humanity.

