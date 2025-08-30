Do you ever wonder what it has been like for Canadian nurses, doctors, and scientists like us? We are the rare few who, by the grace of God, held on to both our wits and our sacred oaths through the entire COVID operation. We resisted the hysteria. We watched with grief and disbelief as so many of our colleagues were manipulated into a germaphobic psychosis, repeating slogans instead of reason, and carrying out orders instead of practicing medicine. They lined up at the altar of propaganda, syringes in hand, loading needles with genetic toxins and calling them “safe and effective vaccines.” Tragically they injected themselves and nearly everyone they could reach, which became almost the entire population.

Then came the consequences. People began collapsing, suffering strokes, heart attacks, sudden deaths, and chronic injuries. They dropped like flies, yet the system kept denying what was right before our eyes. Those of us who refused to participate in this mass poisoning, who refused to betray our conscience, were vilified and targeted by corrupted institutions, but simultaneously heralded and awarded by alert citizens and human rights groups. The perpetrators of the covid crimes labeled us as dangers to society; we were demonized by the dinosaur media, and cast out of our professional positions and jobs. Our licenses were suspended, our reputations vandalized, and our ability to provide genuine health care to Canadians was obstucted. Long lines of unsuspecting people have been and continue to be injected. People were denied access to ethical doctors and nurses who would warn and protect them. Now the injection victims are gaslit and denied access to these same trustworthy nurses and doctors who can and will properly diagnose and treat them.

The result is an unprecedented wave of excess mortality. Whole nations now carry the weight of this tragedy. We did everything in our power to stop these poisons from spreading. We tried to sound the alarm, to educate, to heal, to prevent. For that, the medical system was fully weaponized against us. From the very start, we spoke truth, and for that truth we were attacked. Yet we never abandoned our oaths, our morals, or the principles of real science. We have endured extreme duress at the hands of organized criminals masquerading as leaders and regulators. They continue to cover their crimes with propaganda and lies, while mocking us as “ungovernable” and “incompetent.”

Many of us have lost our homes, our incomes, and our positions as physicians, nurses, scientists, and professors. We were once leaders in hospitals, universities, and laboratories, and now we are pushed to the margins, struggling to maintain our oaths and survive under a failed state that punishes integrity. But what do you think of us? Do you not see the treasure that stands before you?

Who would not want the most ethical, courageous, and skilled doctors, nurses, and scientists that Canada has to offer? As Canada falls deeper into the grip of globalist psychopaths and overlords, I fear for the safety and freedom of the nurses, doctors, and scientists whom I most admire.

What state or society will give us refuge and respect? Give us shelter and we will give you excellence. We will teach, we will heal, we will innovate, and we will serve. This is an extraordinary opportunity for any society, institution, or community with the wisdom and courage to embrace us. Together, we could rebuild a system of medicine that is trustworthy, humane, and grounded in truth. Imagine a future where health care is no longer corrupted by politics or profit, but restored to its sacred purpose of healing and protecting life.

This is not Project Paperclip, which imported German Nazi scientists into the USA to build tools of war and destruction. This is Project Stethoscope: a chance for legitimate states or organizations to have Canada’s finest: intelligent, experienced, and profoundly ethical medical professionals who stood against the tide of lies. We are not criminals. We are not broken. We are not finished. We are ready to create a future of health and medicine that honors humanity instead of destroying it.

So we ask again: Who wants us? Who will honor and empower the physicians, nurses, and scientists who refused to ignore science and medical ethics, who refused to betray their patients, who refused to become tools of tyranny, who held on to our souls when it mattered most? We are ready to serve. We are ready to build. We are ready to heal.

Please support the Trozzi Team’s mission to drive solution-oriented research, raise awareness, empower the public, and foster meaningful change through dedicated grassroots efforts.

Support Our Mission