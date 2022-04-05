On April 3 we published a brief video of Russian President Vladimir Putin. In that video he appeared to be making a powerful stand against the global covid-crimes-against-humanity. We have since learned that the translation of his speech into English was not accurate. We are now removing that post.

On further inquiry, we find Putin speech has been much more aligned with the WEF / WHO covid agenda, and as such runs contrary to our understanding of the real science and situation:

Here is Putin essentially supporting the covid narrative

Original Video

Putin’s only major current difference to the Biden administration’s propaganda in relation to infectious disease, is limited to claims by both Putin and China, regarding US bio-labs around the world including Ukraine, and what threats they may present to Russia.