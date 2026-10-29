In this conversation between former British MP Andrew Bridgen and German lawyer Reiner Fuellmich, they discuss the need for accountability following decisions made during the COVID “pandemic,” continuing problems surrounding COVID “vaccines,” and the declining credibility of political and legal institutions. The discussion ranges from concerning end-of-life treatment protocols in Britain and proposals for international legal proceedings to the changing British political landscape and failures of establishment parties across Europe.



If you are short on time, you'll find a concise summary of the key points discussed below the video.

About Reiner Fuellmich

Reiner Fuellmich is a German lawyer who became internationally known for challenging government and institutional responses to COVID-19. As a co-founder of the Corona Investigative Committee, he helped provide a platform for scientists, physicians, lawyers, and others to challenge COVID policies. Despite his unjust arrest in 2023, Fuellmich has continued to speak out, maintaining his calls for transparency, accountability, and the defence of fundamental freedoms.

About Andrew Bridgen

Andrew Bridgen is a former British MP who criticized the UK’s COVID-19 response and “vaccination” policy. He repeatedly raised “vaccine”-safety concerns in the House of Commons and continued doing so after being removed from his position for his ethical stance. Visit Andrew Bridgen’s website↗

Seeking Accountability for the COVID Era

There is an ongoing effort to investigate deaths that occurred during the COVID “pandemic.” Bridgen discusses his involvement in seeking a coroner’s inquest into the death of Derek Dimmick, who entered hospice care in 2020 and was subsequently placed on midazolam and morphine. The case forms part of Bridgen’s broader criticism of NG163, the NICE guideline introduced in April 2020 for managing COVID-19 symptoms in the community.



Fuellmich describes plans for a new international legal initiative intended to gather witness testimony and other evidence concerning wrongdoing during the COVID “pandemic.” He aims to preserve this material so that it could subsequently be used in legal proceedings across different countries. Justice and compensation require accountability, particularly where officials entrusted with protecting the public are alleged to have abused that responsibility.

Political Disillusionment in Britain

Bridgen argues that frequent changes in British political leadership largely replace the public face of policies rather than changing their direction, amounting to a kind of political theater. He discusses emerging opposition movements, including Restore Britain, which he presents as an alternative to the established political parties.



Nigel Farage also receives considerable attention. Bridgen recounts approaching Farage in 2023 about his concerns surrounding COVID “vaccines,” claiming Farage explicitly told him that he would not discuss the issue. Political leadership must confront controversial issues rather than avoid them if legitimacy is to be restored to these institutions.

Fuellmich’s Legal Battle in Germany

Fuellmich discusses his own continuing legal battle in Germany, which forms part of the wider institutional problems that became increasingly visible during the COVID “pandemic.” One of the elements of the case centers around the money that he and another member borrowed from the Corona Investigative Committee. The loans were openly recorded and were intended to protect a portion of the organization’s donations from an imminent government seizure.



Germany’s domestic intelligence service sought to initiate criminal proceedings against him while he remained politically active. A senior prosecutor initially examined the matter and declined to open a criminal investigation, concluding in 2022 that there was nothing criminal about anything Fuellmich had done. The case was subsequently revived following complaints from former Corona Investigative Committee colleagues, with a different prosecutor ultimately taking control of the proceedings.



Fuellmich explains how this turn of events was driven by definite political motives and therefore the case should not be understood simply as a financial dispute. There remain judges and prosecutors who recognize deeper problems within the system but have been reluctant to speak publicly. His legal struggle therefore demonstrates the broader need for courts and other institutions that can independently investigate politically sensitive cases without being shut down.

Beyond Traditional Left and Right

Dissatisfaction with mainstream political parties is an international phenomenon, not only localized to Britain but much of Europe. Germany, France, Italy, and Australia are examples of countries experiencing similar tensions.



Rather than viewing this primarily as a conflict between left and right, the division is between authoritarian and libertarian politics. Established parties campaign under different ideological labels superficially while ultimately moving society toward many of the same authoritarian policies. Bridgen compares this to choosing between different trains that nevertheless travel toward the same destination. The lack of debate over COVID measures in politics made this extremely clear.

Truth, Justice, and Peaceful Reform

The central message of the conversation is that institutional trust cannot simply be demanded back after it has been lost. Courts, governments, medical authorities, and media organizations must demonstrate that difficult questions can be investigated openly, without shielding powerful individuals or institutions from scrutiny. Restoring confidence requires transparency about what happened, acknowledgement of failures where they occurred, and meaningful consequences where wrongdoing can be established. A genuine restoration of truth and accountability is the necessary condition for restoring any legitimacy to the current institutions.

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