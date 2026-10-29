Dr Mark Trozzi

Dr Mark Trozzi

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Bart's avatar
Bart
14h

thanks for posting this, a very good insight, into what happened and where we are heading, unless more people wake up

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1 reply by Dr Mark Trozzi MD
Marion Sampson's avatar
Marion Sampson
11h

Good, good information. I wondered about Nigel Farage. I just finished listening to the interview with Mr. Bridgen and Tess Laurie. It's mind boggling to hear all of this in one afternoon. Wonderful to have someone like Mr. Bridgen who doesn't need the DS money and corruption. And it's wonderful to hear Reiner Fuellmich's voice of stability and integrity and conviction again. Nothing can stop what is coming, I feel. The Globalists are done.

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