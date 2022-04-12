There are good politicians, battling Big Pharma’s swamp creatures in Washington. Check out this 4 minute clip of Rep Thomas Massie speaking in congress. Massie has been the United States representative for Kentucky’s 4th congressional district since 2012. Massie’s brief speech both reminds us of what sanity is, and demonstrates how corrupt our enemy occupied governments and institutions have become. Let’s take back our countries and our world.

