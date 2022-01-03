“The way you get democracy to function is by informing the public.” ~ Robert Kennedy

Robert F Kennedy Jr is a true champion of the people. RFK is true to his family’s tradition of standing up for fairness and transparency, against the most wicked people on Earth. Despite his uncle president JFK’s 1963 assassination, and his father Robert F Kennedy’s 1968 assassination while running for president, Robert Kennedy continues to live a life of activism, protecting the natural environment and innocent people. In addition to an impressive record championing protection of the natural environment and water quality around the world, RFK Jr is the founder and chair of Children’s Heath Defense. RFK JR and the Children’s Health Defense have been exposing and countering big pharma corruption, while promoting informed consent and scientific transparency since 2011.

Since the launch of covid-19, Kennedy and the CHD have tripled their efforts.

In courageous and classic Kennedy style, RFK is with us, fighting against the head perpetrators of the Criminal Covid Enterprise. His new book “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health” is well researched and exposes these enemies of good people everywhere.

We hope you can join us at 2 PM EST (Toronto time) on the 3rd of January 2022, for the presentation of RFK Jr, and several other great speakers, to this week’s General Assembly of the World Council for Health.