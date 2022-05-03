Sami Yusuf – A Dancing Heart
An amazing composition to relieve some of the heaviness of this dark time and to dream of a future where the wicked covid monkeys are off our backs, so we can dance and celebrate.
Thank You to my friend, and fellow WCH steering committee member, Shabnam Palesa Mohamed, for sharing this great orchestral performance of Sami Yusuf’s composition “A Dancing Heart”
I dream humanity will soon get the wicked covid monkeys off our backs; then we will all dance and celebrate together like never before!
Meanwhile, we are elevated, restored, and empowered to achieve this by music of this quality.