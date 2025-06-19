Dr Trozzi

Dr Trozzi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kendra Grant's avatar
Kendra Grant
5h

Thanks for sharing. This comment "Dr. Marty Makary and Dr. Vinay Prasad, permits new vaccines and genetic products to be authorized without clinical safety testing. Rather than requiring full human trials, the policy relies solely on antibody responses—a poor metric for evaluation." doesn't appear correct. Dr. Jay Bhattacharya in Andrew Huberman's podcast at approximately 3 hours, 56 minutes says: "My colleague Marty Makary who is a commissioner of the FDA. He has issued a new framework for evaluating COVID booster shots. So rather than just requiring to show that the COVID booster in the future, produce antibodies, either in lab animals or in humans, in order to approve the vaccine for use. Now, going forward, the boosters have to show some efficacy against preventing COVID and preventing deaths and hospitalizations. In order to get approved. That's an evidenced-based framework to essentially say, if you're going to sell the vaccines at least show in humans that it actually works for something we care about. If you produce antibodies and it doesn't translate into reduction in morbidity or mortality, then why recommend it? (Andrew asks a question about people taking it to reduce severity of symptoms). Jay responds "There's now at this point, there's not evidence that if you've already had COVID and recovered. There is not evidence that it would do that, (reduce severity) at this point, for boosters." (Parenthesis are mine) ...They've been approved on the basis of relatively small-scale studies asking whether they produce antibodies, not things that clinically matter to people. Is it going to prevent me from getting sick? Is it going to prevent me from be hospitalized? Is it going to prevent me from dying? The boosters don't have that kind of evidence behind it. So I think it was a couple weeks ago the FDA decided that it was going to ask the manufacturers to produce much better evidence for the boosters before it was going to approve them" (Note: some editing to remove repetition and filler words.)

Definitely worth listening to the full 4 hours! I don't agree with everything Jay says especially around vaccines and autism but I do like that he is evidenced based and appears to be a man of integrity.

Here's the YouTube link for all 4 hours - Improving Science & Restoring Trust in Public Health - https://youtu.be/2Y_PxTxLFVg?si=Wjza1ai4TC0eqKiQ

Here's the link for the part I quoted: https://youtu.be/2Y_PxTxLFVg?si=x-468cPGJU_mEBiw&t=14303

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rick Zammuto's avatar
Rick Zammuto
2h

"The system is collapsing, and informed resistance is the most powerful tool we have" may now be impossible in Canada because the gov passed a law that it can force us to take any untested drug it wants. Instead, its insane law is at the same time taking vitamins that work and make people healthy off the market with $5M per day fines. The lying gov falsely claims with complete idiotic lies that the drugs will replace vitamins without any shred of evidence whatsoever. This is another movement of the WEF cult to murder as many people as possible that need vitamins to stay alive.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr Mark Trozzi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture