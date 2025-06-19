Sasha Latypova: A Coordinated Campaign of Control and Public Harm
Medical coercion, legal immunity, and historic eugenics parallels raise questions about the true purpose of COVID policy
In Part two of this eye-opening interview with Sasha Latypova, we discuss how vulnerable populations were harmed by the COVID “vaccine” campaign, how doctors were bought into compliance, and how regulatory bodies discarded safety protocols. Latypova delves deep into the motivations behind the rollout, explaining how it is rooted in eugenics ideology and backed by sweeping legal immunity and financial incentives.
Follow and support Sasha Latypova:
Substack: Sasha Latypova
Art Website: sashalatypova.com
Read The Covid Dossier: A Record of Military & Intelligence Coordination of the Global COVID Event. Compiled by independent researchers Debbie Lerman & Sasha Latypova. First published February 4, 2025 and later published in the expanded edition March 25, 2025.
Sasha Latypova co-created this important website documenting adverse events data associated with specific batches of covid “vaccines” (based on the batch code and VAERS data):
Legal Structures That Bypass Accountability
Sasha Latypova argues that U.S. laws such as the PREP Act allowed the government to declare a public health emergency based on nothing, triggering the use of unregulated “vaccines” with complete liability protection. Under this framework, she explains that the Department of Health and Human Services partnered with private contractors to produce and distribute products without safety data or legal consequence. Latypova says that the Department of Justice routinely defends pharmaceutical companies and hospitals, even in cases involving serious harm. She maintains that this system bypasses both constitutional rights and informed consent, and that other nations have adopted similar frameworks under different guises.
A Eugenics Agenda in Disguise
Latypova explains why the COVID-19 injection campaign is best understood as a modern-day eugenics operation. She argues that, rather than attempting to protect public health, the campaign betrays an ideological effort to eliminate or reduce populations deemed less “fit”—including the elderly, the sick, and the disabled. She draws the comparison to historical eugenics movements that sought to suppress reproduction among certain groups and prioritize selective survival.
Antibody-based approvals raise concerns
Latypova explains how a recent FDA policy, co-authored by Dr. Marty Makary and Dr. Vinay Prasad, permits new vaccines and genetic products to be authorized without clinical safety testing. Rather than requiring full human trials, the policy relies solely on antibody responses—a poor metric for evaluation. Latypova warns that this policy disproportionately targets vulnerable groups such as pregnant women, individuals with cardiovascular or neurological conditions, and adults over 65, raising grave concerns about safety, informed consent, and regulatory ethics.
While Latypova views this policy not as a reform but as clear evidence that the injection campaign continues unchecked, I’m holding out cautious optimism. These injections are undeniably toxic and should be halted entirely. However, this shift in regulatory posture may signal a behind-the-scenes effort to slow down or quietly redirect the program—within the limits of an entrenched and highly constrained system.
It’s not the systemic overhaul we urgently need. But in a climate where immediate accountability seems out of reach, this kind of policy pivot could represent the beginnings of a larger movement. It may be an attempt to buy time, reduce liability, or gradually reverse course without triggering political fallout.
Global Coordination and Resistance
Latypova concludes that the COVID-19 response was coordinated through military and financial alliances like NATO, the Five Eyes, and central banks. She characterizes it as a digital and economic reset, facilitated through mass fear and media manipulation. Despite the bleak picture, she urges the public not to give in to despair. Instead, she advocates for widespread noncompliance, rigorous scrutiny, and a refusal to participate in coercive systems. The system is collapsing, and informed resistance is the most powerful tool we have.
Thanks for sharing. This comment "Dr. Marty Makary and Dr. Vinay Prasad, permits new vaccines and genetic products to be authorized without clinical safety testing. Rather than requiring full human trials, the policy relies solely on antibody responses—a poor metric for evaluation." doesn't appear correct. Dr. Jay Bhattacharya in Andrew Huberman's podcast at approximately 3 hours, 56 minutes says: "My colleague Marty Makary who is a commissioner of the FDA. He has issued a new framework for evaluating COVID booster shots. So rather than just requiring to show that the COVID booster in the future, produce antibodies, either in lab animals or in humans, in order to approve the vaccine for use. Now, going forward, the boosters have to show some efficacy against preventing COVID and preventing deaths and hospitalizations. In order to get approved. That's an evidenced-based framework to essentially say, if you're going to sell the vaccines at least show in humans that it actually works for something we care about. If you produce antibodies and it doesn't translate into reduction in morbidity or mortality, then why recommend it? (Andrew asks a question about people taking it to reduce severity of symptoms). Jay responds "There's now at this point, there's not evidence that if you've already had COVID and recovered. There is not evidence that it would do that, (reduce severity) at this point, for boosters." (Parenthesis are mine) ...They've been approved on the basis of relatively small-scale studies asking whether they produce antibodies, not things that clinically matter to people. Is it going to prevent me from getting sick? Is it going to prevent me from be hospitalized? Is it going to prevent me from dying? The boosters don't have that kind of evidence behind it. So I think it was a couple weeks ago the FDA decided that it was going to ask the manufacturers to produce much better evidence for the boosters before it was going to approve them" (Note: some editing to remove repetition and filler words.)
Definitely worth listening to the full 4 hours! I don't agree with everything Jay says especially around vaccines and autism but I do like that he is evidenced based and appears to be a man of integrity.
Here's the YouTube link for all 4 hours - Improving Science & Restoring Trust in Public Health - https://youtu.be/2Y_PxTxLFVg?si=Wjza1ai4TC0eqKiQ
Here's the link for the part I quoted: https://youtu.be/2Y_PxTxLFVg?si=x-468cPGJU_mEBiw&t=14303
"The system is collapsing, and informed resistance is the most powerful tool we have" may now be impossible in Canada because the gov passed a law that it can force us to take any untested drug it wants. Instead, its insane law is at the same time taking vitamins that work and make people healthy off the market with $5M per day fines. The lying gov falsely claims with complete idiotic lies that the drugs will replace vitamins without any shred of evidence whatsoever. This is another movement of the WEF cult to murder as many people as possible that need vitamins to stay alive.