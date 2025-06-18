Dr Trozzi

Om
2h

Let us not forget that the Covid hoax is part of the Technocratic, Transhumanist, and Control Grid (TTCG) Agenda. This is the Endgame.

The Control Grid is being implemented at Warp Speed by Trump and company as it is in most countries all over the world at the behest of those who control the world. We are experiencing evil on a global scale (although it was always there) and it is now in our face.

We cannot separate the Covid narrative from the entire TTCG playbook. We should always consider the Endgame so that we can connect the dots. I cannot buy into the opinion that Trump was duped at the beginning. This in my view is just another tactic to confuse and divide people so that they do not focus on the Agenda (the Endgame) which is being rolled out in front of our eyes. Unfortunately as a society we have been largely dumbed down.

Let's plant the seed as best we can and maybe we will succeed in creating a better world.

Thank you Dr. Trozzi for everything you are doing!

LauraAnita
1h

I recall when President Trump in his first term contracted COVID19. Reports indicated that he was quite ill. However, it was reported that he was given hydroxychloroquine which helped n his recovery.

