In part one of this illuminating two-part interview, former pharma executive Sasha Latypova outlines how the global COVID-19 response was never a public health campaign—but rather a militarized operation. She explains how her early observations of scientific suppression led her to uncover a coordinated legal and military framework designed to bypass regulation, enable mass harm, and deceive the public. From the fraudulent suppression of treatments like hydroxychloroquine to the revelation that the Pentagon—not Pfizer—owned the COVID-19 “vaccines,” Latypova lays bare a global program of deception.

Read The Covid Dossier: A Record of Military & Intelligence Coordination of the Global COVID Event. Compiled by independent researchers Debbie Lerman & Sasha Latypova. First published February 4, 2025 and later published in the expanded edition March 25, 2025.

Sasha Latypova co-created this important website documenting adverse events data associated with specific batches of covid “vaccines” (based on the batch code and VAERS data):

Latypova’s Early Warning Signs

Sasha Latypova first realized something was deeply wrong in early 2020 when hydroxychloroquine—an approved and widely used drug—was suddenly and aggressively suppressed by government agencies, without scientific justification. Her concerns escalated after she found that a study published in The Lancet had been entirely fabricated. It was clear that something far more sinister was unfolding. After being banned from X (formerly Twitter) for speaking out, she turned to alternative platforms, where she published data revealing dangerous batch variability in COVID-19 “vaccines.” This was clear evidence that the products, at the very least, violated proper manufacturing practices.

Variable Batch Toxicity and Legal Evasion

Working alongside Craig Paardekooper, Latypova helped develop the famous website How Bad Is My Batch, which tracks the toxicity of various COVID-19 “vaccine” batches. Their analysis uncovered extreme batch-to-batch variability—raising serious concerns that the resulting harm was not accidental.

Latypova also found FDA documents dating back to 2013 that outlined the known dangers of cellular and gene therapies. These risks matched many of the adverse effects reported following the injection rollout.

This growing body of evidence led her to publish Intent to Harm, a detailed analysis arguing that the damage was premeditated. She also partnered with legal researcher Katherine Watt, whose work revealed that these injections were never subject to genuine pharmaceutical regulation. Instead, they were shielded through legal loopholes and emergency-use authorizations designed to bypass accountability.

The COVID Dossier: Exposing a Military Shift

The COVID Dossier, co-authored by Latypova and Debbie Lerman, documents how governments across the world bypassed public health frameworks and instead invoked emergency powers rooted in military law. The dossier highlights key figures who operated under military command structures, such as Colonel Deborah Birx, who it identifies as having wielded executive authority during the White House’s COVID response. Meanwhile, Latypova explains that DARPA—the Pentagon’s advanced research arm—had already partnered with companies like AstraZeneca as early as 2017, laying the groundwork for the rapid development of the injections under a military framework.

Expanding on these contents, Latypova recalls how in the United States, President Trump declared a national emergency in all 50 states simultaneously for the first time ever. She explains how this move activated military legal authority, not traditional public health statutes, and effectively suspended constitutional protections, as confirmed in later courtroom proceedings.

Manufactured Crisis, Legal Immunity

Latypova explains that, putting aside conversations about the actual presence or severity of COVID-19, governments did not need a real outbreak to declare a state of emergency. Existing laws allowed them to invoke sweeping powers based solely on the possibility of a future health threat. This legal maneuver allowed pharmaceutical companies to bypass safety standards, avoid regulatory scrutiny, and operate with full immunity from liability.

Classifying COVID-19 as a national security issue rather than a medical crisis opened the door to the deployment of experimental countermeasures under military protocols. These injections, developed and controlled by defense agencies, were never subjected to the scrutiny typically required of medical products.

For those seeking deeper insight into this global operation, Latypova urges the public to read The COVID Dossier, available on Substack, and remain vigilant as new forms of bio-surveillance and emergency governance continue to expand.

