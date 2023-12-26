The central banks monetary system that we have naively been slaves to for our entire lives, is as fraudulent and as vicious as big pharma. Private central banks, fiat currency and fractional reserve lending are old cancers that are currently in their advanced stages.

US Presidents Who Tried To End Central Banking

Thomas Jefferson, the third president of the United States from 1801 to 1809:

The central bank is an institution of the most deadly hostility existing against the Principles and form of our Constitution. I am an Enemy to all banks discounting bills or notes for anything but Coin. If the American People allow private banks to control the issuance of their currency, first by inflation and then by deflation, the banks and corporations that will grow up around them will deprive the People of all their Property until their Children will wake up homeless on the continent their Fathers conquered.

Andrew Jackson, the seventh president of the United States from 1829 to 1837:

In 1836, Andrew Jackson abolished the Bank of the United States, arguing that it exerted undue and unhealthy influence over the course of the national economy. From then until 1913, the United States did not allow the formation of a private central bank. Then came the Federal Reserve (a.k.a. “The Creature from Jekyll Island”)

Profound insight from David Webb

David Webb possesses extreme knowledge, insight and concern in this area. He is now freely sharing his work which exposes the scam being played out by the central banks, that has tremendous implications for all of us. Everything is a lie. They are on the verge of a new financial reset that will take all our assets, leave us in debt, and essentially complete the enslavement of all men and women. That’s their plan, not ours!

Here is an in-depth 1 hour documentary that exposes the current dangerous posture of global central banks; it also offers hope and at least one plan to end private central banks, and reclaim our world. Here is the documentary and a free download of the book: The Great Taking.

Get a Free PDF or HTML download of the book: The Great Taking by David Webb or purchase a hard copy.

What do central banks and the medical industrial complex have in common?

Founders.