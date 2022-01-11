Share this postSchizer – Because We Care (About our Profits)www.drtrozzi.newsCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSchizer – Because We Care (About our Profits)A funny, yet unfortunately quite accurate, parody of the companies who have pushed for the approval of unsafe injections around the world, in a bid for profits. Jan 11, 2022Share this postSchizer – Because We Care (About our Profits)www.drtrozzi.newsCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareOriginal VideoShare this postSchizer – Because We Care (About our Profits)www.drtrozzi.newsCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSharePreviousNext