Science for Hire takes us on a journey through the most critical scientific issues that directly affect our health and well-being, shedding light on the hidden secrets of the scientific, pharmaceutical, and military industrial complexes. Following a long history of systemic corruption across medical organizations and schools, scientific publications and federal regulatory agencies, we enter a world where pseudo-science and misinformation rules.

Source

Description

Billions of dollars are spent to manipulate and buy the allegiance of elected officials and the media. Those who speak up against modern science’s culture of corruption risk having their careers destroyed. Governments operate in lockstep with the pharmaceutical ambitions to erect an unregulated global regime, a “Great Reset,” that will dictate what we can eat, what medical interventions are permitted and banned, and the rewards and punishments that legislate our choices.

Science for Hire describes a broken system and offers hard hitting solutions to spark clarion calls to take heed of the realities facing humanity today.