Many rogue and misled organizations are demanding to see your “vaccine” papers, threatening to invade and obstruct your human rights. Some of these crimes will continue, with disdain for the law, until arrests are made and the rule of law is fully returned to our societies. Meanwhile here is a completely valid document that you can complete, print, and sign. It is a valid self-declared exemption from the so called “vaccines”. You have both the right and good reasons to declare your completely lawful right to refuse being injected, while still maintaining your human rights and freedoms. The truth is that lawfully, we do not need documents to exercise our rights and to resist forced injections; but if they are asking for a paper, here’s one:

