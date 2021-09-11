Critical thinking is one step in overcoming tyranny. Another important element is self respect. The self respecting critical thinker will not go along with ridiculous mandates. Without self respect, critical thinkers still go along with abusive nonsensical ever-changing authoritarian mandates. That is submission; it means a broken spirit. Let us be renegades; thinking critically and acting in harmony with our insights; refusing to go along with nonsense.

