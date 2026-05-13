Dr Trozzi

Dr Trozzi

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John Alton's avatar
John Alton
14h

It would be instructive to know what Health Canada knew and when. What data were they using to make the recommendations that they forced on all Canadians. Great report.

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Thomas Maler's avatar
Thomas Maler
12h

Thanks Mark for this excellent and succinct report and explanation. It’s a win.

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