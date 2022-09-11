Shiny Night In Canada 2.0
When Canada is not under the boot of Trudeau and the Global Predators, this is the kind of way we can live. We must defend our rights and escape the tyranny of covid criminals.
Uplifting montage from fun & based Canadian event
This is how Canadians roll, with the Global Predators’ and Trudeau’s boots off our necks. We will win the covid-war and always live like this in Canada.
Shinny night in Canada 2.0 was organized by Joe Andijar of Youth Sports Freedom Fighters and Jody Ledgerwood of Game On Canada and supported by Take Action Canada and Freedom Fighters Canada.