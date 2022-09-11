Uplifting montage from fun & based Canadian event

This is how Canadians roll, with the Global Predators’ and Trudeau’s boots off our necks. We will win the covid-war and always live like this in Canada.

Source

Shinny night in Canada 2.0 was organized by Joe Andijar of Youth Sports Freedom Fighters and Jody Ledgerwood of Game On Canada and supported by Take Action Canada and Freedom Fighters Canada.