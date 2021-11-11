Dr Shankara Chetty is a world expert on the science and treatment of covid 19. He is also acutely aware of the covid-19 agenda which he describes in detail. In this brief and concise 11 minute video, Dr Chetty stitches together his medical knowledge with his political insights. He paints a clear and powerful picture of our current reality.

“This plan is to make sure that we can control and kill off a large proportion of our population without anyone suspecting that we were poisoned and so I think the justification for everything we see is warranted in understanding the endgame.”