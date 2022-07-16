The Canadian Covid Care Alliance 14 minute concise accurate video: Stop the Shots.

Here is concise accurate honest information from Canada’s top experts on Covid-19, the Canadian Covid Care Alliance. Lives can be saved. Please watch and share; especially with any parents who may be on the verge of making a grave mistake, and having their kids injected.

Dear parents,

Before you allow your small child to be injected with a COVID-19 shot, stop, and do some research. You owe it to them to make sure you are not exposing them to an unacceptable risk, for little to no benefit.

Also here is an exceptional information package from the CCCA: https://drtrozzi.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/CCCA-Stop-the-Shot-Video-Presentation-July-15-2022.pdf

The CCCA is an alliance of more than 500 independent Canadian doctors, scientists and health care practitioners, committed to providing top-quality and balanced evidence-based information to the Canadian public about COVID-19 so that hospitalizations can be reduced, lives saved, and our country safely restored as quickly as possible.

The CCCA have many great resources to serve you. Their research and work is ongoing. The CCCA are a trustworthy Canadian asset worth joining and supporting.