Support Dr. Trozzi’s Nomination to Join the MAHA Team
A Call to Resist Authoritarianism and Stand for Freedom in Canada and Beyond
Canada remains under the heavy hand of the Trudeau regime and its global allies, who continue to push authoritarian bills in Parliament and persecute ethical doctors who stood up for informed consent and patient rights in the face of the COVID agenda. I feel a deep calling to join Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s “Make America Wealthy Again” (MAHA) team, amplifying our global fight for freedom, human rights, and medical ethics. Please support my nomination by casting your vote and sharing this message with others in our movement. Together, we can work toward a brighter, freer future. Thank you for standing with me.
Link to Dr Trozzi’s bio: (Link)
Link to Dr Trozzi’s CV: (Link)
MAHA Now: (Link)
Instructions for voting:
Click “Votes” on your candidates page
A “Log-In” page will pop up. Click the “Sign Up”
Enter your details and submit. Then go to your email and open the link they send you.
Click the activate button
Click on vote again
Your vote has been added!
Great! Now leave a comment to explain why you think Dr Trozzi is a good fit for this role.
Mark, would this mean you moving to America or would this be a position you'd be looking for within Canada/the Republic of North America (if you know, you know)?
Quick fix a typo in your email. MAHA IS make America HEALTHY Again. Not wealthy!