Canada remains under the heavy hand of the Trudeau regime and its global allies, who continue to push authoritarian bills in Parliament and persecute ethical doctors who stood up for informed consent and patient rights in the face of the COVID agenda. I feel a deep calling to join Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s “Make America Wealthy Again” (MAHA) team, amplifying our global fight for freedom, human rights, and medical ethics. Please support my nomination by casting your vote and sharing this message with others in our movement. Together, we can work toward a brighter, freer future. Thank you for standing with me.

