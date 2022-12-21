Remember Event 201?

On October 18, 2019, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Economic Forum, the John Hopkins Center for Health Security, and others, held a tabletop exercise called “Event 201” in New York, NY. There they planned power grabs, financial maneuvers, human rights violations, and profiteering that they would unleash on the world in response to an “imaginary” coronavirus pandemic blamed on pigs. Within months, the SARS CoV2 coronavirus was revealed to the world’s population, blamed on bats, and we entered the hell that they had ready for us.

Here is their little propaganda video about it:

Source

Meet Catastrophic Contagion:

Very recently, on October 23, 2022, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Health Organization, the John Hopkins Center for Health Security, and others, held a tabletop exercise called “Catastrophic Contagion”. There they planned their maneuvering around an “imaginary” global emergency which they described as:

“an epidemic located in one part of the world that then spread rapidly, becoming a pandemic with a higher fatality rate than COVID-19 and disproportionately affecting children and young people“.

Here is their little propaganda video about that:

Source

Is Bill Gates a psychic who can predict the future, or a psycho who can plan it, pay for it, and profit from it?

Here's real journalism about this:

Source

Here is a good article about this by Igor Chudov.

You can explore the global predators’ web site about their “tabletop exercises” here.

We do not accept this. We do not submit. We will not comply. Rather we amplify our call for legitimate police, legitimate military, lawful militia, functioning courts, and others, to round up these psychopaths, and to exit the WHO without giving them another dime. They have exited the human contract: they do not respect the golden rule.