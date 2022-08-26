Tecumseh Ontario’s pending “Voluntary Isolation Facility”
Here is the Trudeau regime announcement of their decision to burying Canadians even further in debt to build an abomination that the people do not want; and a less than positive response.
Here’s Trudeau Liberal MP Irek Kuysmierczyk delusionally celebrating the “Voluntary Isolation Facility” before an angry crowd of well informed men and women, who reject the plan.
Here is the Trudeau regime announcement of their decision to burying Canadians even further in debt to build an abomination that the people do not want: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/news/2022/08/government-of-canada-to-announce-funding-for-a-safe-voluntary-isolation-site-in-windsor-essex.html